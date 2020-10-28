Neha Kakkar Criticised For Copying Deepika, Priyanka And Anushka’s Wedding Looks
Last few days have been extremely busy for the popular singer Neha Kakkar, as she was engrossed in her wedding rituals. We came across her looks from the ceremony and there's no doubt that she made a pretty bride. Sadly, the singer has been receiving flak for her wedding outfits, as netizens aver that all of her looks are copied from Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma's wedding looks.
Neha tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi on October 24. The wedding ceremony was attended by the couple's family and close friends.
Neha's Wedding Looks Receive Flak
Many netizens pointed out Neha's wedding outfits and trolled the singer for trying to copy popular actresses' wedding looks.
According to netizens, Neha Kakkar's all-red lehenga look was inspired from Priyanka's wedding outfit, while her all-pink wedding lehenga reminded netizens of Anushka's bridal wear. Similarly, netizens felt that Neha's all-white reception look was copied from Deepika's Mumbai reception look.
Here's what netizens said..
@manpreet_sohanpal: Was she trying to copy Deepika's reception look?
@rujuta7: Neha Kakkar has Deeepika Anushka and Priyanka wedding outfits.
More Trolling Comments Poured In For Neha
@dikshaaa_narang: Her whole wedding is about copying other actresses looks.
@ankush_mukul: Copying other celebrity wedding looks.
@ranjeeta9335: Anushka, Priyanka, Deepika in one.
Few Netizens Came Out In Support Of Neha
While most of the netizens were naysayers, a few Instagram users came out in support of Neha Kakkar and slammed the criticisers for spreading negativity over her wedding looks.
@maluu_7_10: What's wrong with people. Full of negativity it's her wedding, let her wear according to her taste. And fst of all where does copying come between, most of brides wears these types of color for their wedding. And designers too make these coloured outfits and she looks gorgeous. If you don't like it's ok but atleast stop badmouthing afterall it's her happy moments.
@de_si_gner: She deserve all happiness 💕💕cute couple.
Neha Unfazed By Negative Comments
The famous singer is unfazed by the negative comments around her wedding looks, and is constantly sharing her photoshoot pictures with hubby Rohanpreet on her Instagram page.
(Social media posts are unedited.)
