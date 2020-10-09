Neha Kakkar Makes Her Relationship With Rohanpreet Singh Instagram Official; Says 'You're Mine'

Singer Neha Kakkar is in the news yet again, and this time not because of her work life, but love life. The 'Dilbar Dilbar' singer has made her relationship with musician Rohanpreet Singh official. She shared a cute picture on Instagram, wherein both she and Rohanpreet can be seen donning black attires, and wrote, "You're mine." On this Neha's beau replied, "@nehakakkar Babuuuuu. I love youuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaann. YES I AM ONLY YOURS. MERI ZINDAGI."

Rohanpreet also shared a picture with Neha to make his relationship with the latter official on Instagram and wrote, "Meet My Zindagi."

Music composer Vishal Dadlani wished the couple and wrote, "All the love and happiness in the world, to you guys!"

Netizens are also in awe of Neha's love confession and can't stop wishing for her happiness.

"What a beautiful surprise to wake up to! Many congratulations to you both Nehu. Stay blessed. Much love," wrote a user.

From the past few days, rumours had it that the lovebirds are all set to walk down the aisle together. As per a few reports, Neha is going to tie the knot with Rohanpreet on October 24. Neither of the singers have confirmed or denied the reports so far.

For the unversed, Rohanpreet is a singer-actor, who made his singing debut with the 2017 song 'Bang Gang'. He was also seen as one of Shehnaz Gill's suitors on the TV show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He was one of the contestants of the reality show Rising Stars 2.

Neha's work life is already on the right track. Now that she has fallen in love too, we're sure that the singer must be on cloud nine.

