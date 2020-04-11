Neha Kakkar Reveals Singers Don't Get Paid For Bollywood Songs: ‘They Feel We'll Earn Through Shows'

Neha Kakkar has given some of the biggest Bollywood hits in the past few years, including Garmi, Aankh Marey, O Saki, Dilbar and Kala Chashma. She enjoys popularity as a singer in the music industry and has a huge fan following on social media as well. Despite a successful track record, Neha revealed that she does not get paid for her Bollywood projects.

The singer told IANS, "We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood at all. What happens is they feel that if we give a superhit song, the singer will earn through shows, I get a good amount from live concerts and everything, but Bollywood doesn't have this scene. To make us sing a song, they don't pay."

Neha is also seen as a judge on a singing reality show, Indian Idol 11. She recently released a song titled, Jinke Liye through T-series, and will be featuring in a song with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh titled Moscow Suka. The song is reportedly a mix of Punjabi and Russian language, and the Russian vocals will be performed by Ekaterina Sizova.

The singer is quite active on social media and keeps her fans up to date with her everyday activities. She also wrote a poem when the Coronavirus lockdown began in India, and shared it with her fans on Instagram, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on Mar 26, 2020 at 1:18am PDT

Earlier this week, Neha took to Instagram to wish her brother Tony Kakkar a happy birthday. The two have collaborated for songs like Coca-Cola, Car Main Music, and Dheeme Dheeme.

Karisma Kapoor Reveals Daughter Samaira Is Interested In All Aspects Of Filmmaking Not Just Acting

Salman Khan Keeps In Touch With Dad Salim Khan Through Video Calls; Enjoys Breakfast With Horse