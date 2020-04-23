Neha Kakkar Starts ‘Move On Challenge', Urges Female Fans To Stop Crying Over Their Exes

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has asked her female fans to move on from their former partners and stop crying. She started a new challenge on social media called, #MoveOnChallenge, and shared a post. The post shows her, and other women, crying, but snapping out of it with a glamourous avatar.

Neha recently released the song Jinke Liye, which also talks about heartbreak and unfaithful partners. The song's lyrics includes, 'Jinke liye hum rote hai, woh kisi aur ki baahon mein sote hai' (The one we cry for, lies in someone else's arms). The same song plays in the background of the challenge.

According to reports, the challenge video went viral in just a couple of hours and has already crossed a million views on Instagram. The comment section was filled with fans hailing the singer and many others even dropped heart emojis on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on Apr 21, 2020 at 11:05pm PDT

What drives Neha's post break up message, is the fact that earlier this year, she got involved in an ugly public fight with her ex-boyfriend, actor Himansh Kohli. The two reportedly broke up at the end of 2018, after dating for almost a year.

Actor Himansh had said in a recent interview that his silence was misunderstood as guilt by fans. He added that he was made the villain without knowing the entire story. "It was very upsetting because I wasn't saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front."

Neha, soon after Himansh's interview, posted a cryptic message on Instagram, shedding some light on Himansh and accused him of "using (her) fame" to stay in the news. "Oye! Get Famous coz of Your Work, Not bcz of Me," she wrote, "If I open My Mouth............. I'll bring here your Mother, Father and Sister's deeds too.. What all they did and said to me. Don't You Dare Use My Name and Don't become Bechaara in front of the world, making me look like a villain, Warning You!!!!! Stay Away from Me and My Name!!!!!!" Neha added in her post.

