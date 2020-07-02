Nepometer Launched By Sushant Singh Rajput's Family, Rates Sadak 2 At 98% Nepotistic

Sadak 2's Rating By Nepometer

On Thursday, social media profiles of the app Nepometer rated Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 based on the cast and crew at 98 per cent nepotistic. The post on Twitter read, "#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it's time to #boycottbollywood Will you watch this movie?"

The Nepometer App Is Yet To Be Released

While sharing the aim of the app, Nepometer's first post (on which platform?) read, "The goal of this app is to provide you a percentage meter of how nepotistic or independent upcoming movies are and send you notification to watch more independent movies. If the nepometer is high, then it's time to #boycottbollywoodnepotism #boycottbollywood To make this successful we need your support ."

Dil Bechara And Sadak 2 Both Are Set To Release On Disney+ Hotstar

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on June 14, 2020 will be seen in his last film Dil Bechara, which is releasing on July 24. While fans demanded the film be released in theatres, the makers recently announced that the film will be available to stream online on Disney+ Hotstar.