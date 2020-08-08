Nepotism Debate: Apurva Asrani Comes Out In Support Of Janhvi Kapoor

Amid the ongoing nepotism debate, writer Apurva Asrani comes out in support of actress Janhvi Kapoor, who recently received backlash by the netizens, when the trailer of her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was released online. Apart from trolling the actress brutally, netizens also boycotted her film, and said that they won't watch the film because it casts a star kid in the lead role.

While liking or disliking a film is totally a viewer's choice, writer Apurva Asrani says that one shouldn't boycott a film just because a star kid features in it.

He told a leading daily, "If you make the debate about nepotism, you can allow yourself to be mean and cruel to people like Janhvi. Which is exactly what is happening right now. The real problem is the bullying, the ganging up and not giving the deserving a chance. That is what many did to Sushant, and I raised my voice to say it's not okay. Now they are ganging up and bullying Janhvi."

While taking a stand for Janhvi, Apurva said that she maybe the daughter of an actress (Sridevi), but she is a human being with a beautiful heart, who worked really hard on her film. Apurva urged people to judge Janhvi's performance all they want, but they should not get personal & vindictive.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also called out the trolling culture and said, "All this nonsense narrative should not come into your judgement about the film. Also, in this whole thing, the abusive concern has come up on social media. People have found some voice for vicarious abuses, what it actually does is defeat what people are trying to fight. They are defeated by this kind of shallow, mean behaviour."

Actress Pooja Bhatt also shared her thoughts on trolls and said, "I don't have time, energy or interest in hating the haters; I'm too busy loving the lovers."

