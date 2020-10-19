Netizens Applaud Anurag Basu's Ludo Trailer Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao And Others

A couple of hours ago, the makers of Ludo unveiled its trailer on YouTube and netizens are already impressed with its storyline. The film, which is helmed by Anurag Basu, casts Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The trailer begins with a punchline 'Ludo is life and life is ludo.' It shares a glimpse of several interesting characters, facing trouble in their lives. Each and every frame of the trailer has entertainment written on it.

Ludo Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi's Film Is An Acting Power House

Among all, netizens are mighty impressed with Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi's presence in the trailer, and are looking forward to watch the film.

ASHISH @23singh_ashish: @basuanurag Never cease to amaze you, just WOOOOW!!! Still gasping what I just saw, all dept in their A GAME. Big shoutout to trailer editor, one hell of job! Time for real cinema and music @ipritamofficial.

z @itsmezeeshaan: This looks such a fun ride! A trailer which has impressed me after a long time.

Akhil @Raavan005: Terrific trailer with top notch performance of entire starcast of #Ludo This film directed by #anuragbasu will be a sure shot winner.

That Bullish Guy #KKRHaiTaiyaar@i_Prathit: Excellent #LudoTrailer. Looks like a fun yet thrilling caper.... can trust Anurag Basu.. And the actors are in such good form...especially @RajkummarRao &

@TripathiiPankaj.

Tanisha G @TwinMomTravels: I WANT TO WATCH #LudoOnNetflix just for #RajkummarRao! Versatile and how!

On a related note, while speaking about the plot of Ludo, director Basu had told a media portal, "There are 4 stories. 4 gotiyan hain apko pata nahi ki kon kisko kab kaategi. All are so interconnected. We had a great time. It has a dark humour, romance and crime."

Ludo will stream on Netflix from November 12, 2020.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

