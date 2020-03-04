Netizens Are Celebrating Katrina Kaif's Simple Yet Sexy Floral Lehenga

Katrina Kaif is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, however, she took some time off to share a glimpse of her new look in a traditional ensemble on social media. The actress shared pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram and the internet is in love with the look.

In the picture, Katrina can be seen donning a gorgeous floral traditional lehenga. The actress was reportedly wearing a creation of the ace-designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, that channelled spring vibes with a floral pattern and simple design.

The choli (blouse) was a white spaghetti strap printed with similar floral design as the lehenga. In one of the pictures, she is seen showing off the ghera of her lehenga. She paired the outfit with a matching dupatta and heavy jhumkas.

As for her makeup, Katrina can be seen wearing pink lip shade, with well-defined brows and fluttery lashes. Khol lined eyes with smokey eyelids has been one of Katrina's favourite looks and she pulls it off beautifully with the simple attire. Her hair has been straightened, unlike her natural curls, and let down with a mid-parting.

The post has been bombarded by loving comments not just from fans all over the world but also Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Mini Mathur and more. While Anushka Sharma used a purple heart and wrote, "so beautiful", Mini Mathur wrote, "You look STUNNING". Fans went on to call the actress gorgeous, beautiful and commented several shared hearts any heart eye emojis.

Coming back to Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi aka Akshay Kumar's wife, doctor Aditi, in the upcoming film directed by Rohit Shetty. The film will also star Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameos and will hit the screens on March 24.

