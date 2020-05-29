Netizens Ask Kareena Kapoor To Speak Up On Indian Issues, After Her 'Justice for George Floyd' Post

Kareena's IG Post

Yesterday, Kareena took to her Instagram and shared the cover of Time Magazine, which shows a monochrome picture of a protest where man is being chased by a group of cops. The text on the cover reads, "America in the years 1968, 2015 and 2020. What has changed. What hasn't". The 'Good Newwz' actress captioned the post with the hashtag '#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd' along with a broken heart emoji.

Netizens Ask Kareena Where Is Her Post About Indian Issues

The post upset many Indian fans and Instagram users, and some left comments asking why she hasn't spoken up about the issues in India. A user aksed, "Shouldn't you be talking more about the mismanagement of Corona Virus in Mumbai ?"

One comment on the post read,"Read about India what has changed in these 4 years."

While another fan reminded Kareena that India hasn't changed much either and wrote, "We need just for migrant workers who are the same in 1968 vs 2020,still suffering...dying with hunger...god bless India."

Kareena Will Be Seen In Laal Singh Chaddha

Another Instagram user wrote, "Don't mind it ma'am but I haven't seen you posting anything on any of the national incidents , instead of that u are posting what's happening in america , phale apne desh ke baare mei to aap kuch socho or bolo uspe kuch comment karo , baad mei videsh ka soch lena uspe comment krlena & George Floyd ke sath jo b hua wo galat hua ..."

However, fans from the US appreciated the actress for her support. Many also left heart emojis showing their support in asking Justice for George Floyd.

On the work front, Kareen's upcoming film is Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's directorial Takht.