      ‘What’s Wrong With Kareena Kapoor’s Face?’ Ask Netizens As She Walks The Ramp With Kartik Aaryan

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Yesterday (February 2, 2020), Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra's summer wedding 2020 collection and left the netizens all puzzled! While some praised Manish for roping in Kareena and Kartik for his fashion show, some teased Kartik by calling Bebo his 'sasu maa'. But what has caught our attention more is the number of comments on Kareena's face. Yes, you read it right. A large number of netizens have asked to Kareena 'What's wrong with her face?' Check out the comments below..

      Netizens Say They Didn’t Recognize Kareena

      Netizens Say They Didn’t Recognize Kareena

      @emptysoul77: "I thought y Saif wore a lehengha n standing nxt to karthik😂😂😂😂😂.. Dn I realized it's Kareena😂."

      @sanju9098: "Karthik is handsome ! But who is the lady with him ? Can't see her face clearly."

      Netizens Slam Kareena’s Make-up

      Netizens Slam Kareena’s Make-up

      @burbieburbie: "What happened to Kareena's face . Trying to compete with Sara . That's why I don't like her. Trying to be young is okay but it doesn't mean she will compete with someone to look young @therealkareenakapoor, @kartikaaryan . She puts on so much makeup."

      @isreesh: "Sorry, Kareena ki makeup bahaut loud hey.. not expected from her. She is a top notch but make up 👎."

      Netizens Are Not Impressed With Kareena

      Netizens Are Not Impressed With Kareena

      @loveaishwaryarai: "Is it only me or bebo face here looks like a men face. 😭😭😭."

      @kosim32: "What has she become 😳."

      @shanu_prasad: "Hairstyle 👌 which kind of surgery it was which ruined her face😂."

      @xyzee_mee: "what is this haircut and why ... !! just to make her look young... how stupid."

      More Negative Comments Poured In For Kareena

      More Negative Comments Poured In For Kareena

      @mkiki741: "I thought when I first saw that he was with shahid kapoor in this pic😂😂😂😂😂😂."

      @nadaaaaaazzz: "She's unrecognizable."

      @sfkxkhan: "WITAF!!!??? JUST LOOK AT KAREENA's FACE! A TOTAL MESS."

      @lopi_odyuo: "Looks lik kartik is standing with a maniquinne 😕😕😕😕😕😕."

      Kareena Kapoor Khan's Photoshoot Receives Flak For Being Overly Photoshopped!

      What's your take on Kareena's look for Manish Malhotra fashion show? Do tell us in the comments section below.

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

      X