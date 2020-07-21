Netizens Bring Up Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bad Treatment’ Of Sonu Sood; Taapsee Pannu Retweets Old Video

Kangana Ranaut is back again as the center of a controversy. In a recent interview, Kangana attacked Bollywood filmmakers such as Karan Johar for allegedly being responsible for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She called actresses like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadha 'B-grade' actresses who are 'responsible' for nepotism.

Kangana's statements have left some netizens baffled by her blatant disregard for some of her own previous stances, which were clearly in opposition to where she stands now. Many netizens brought up the ruthlessness with which Kangana refused to give credits to supporting actors in her first directorial, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, by calling them 'chota mota' actors.

A video where Kangana is justifying why she removed her co-stars from Manikarnika was tweeted by a netizen, who questioned how is Kangana different from Karan Johar. "Now everyone is praising #KanganaRanaut for calling out nepotism, I want to show this video to them and ask what is the difference between her and KJo? If it was her prerogative as a director to cut roles of co-stars, why kjo is blamed for his decisions?" wrote the user.

Taapsee retweeted this video and wrote, "There is no film as "solo" film , there is no actor such as "chota mota" actor. A film is a TEAM effort including all departments, all actors. The protagonist in NOTHING without the support of the 'supporting' cast. Respect is EARNED not COMMANDED."

Another netizen wrote, "She is Fighting for Outsiders against Bollywood Nepotism Outsider Sonu Sood Kicked out by Kangna Ranaut from Manikarnika after Shooting for More than 45 Days."

One user wrote, "#Kangana Ranaut didn't talk about how badly she treated #SonuSood and Manikarnika's real director Krish, how she threw them out of the movie & stole the direction credit from Krish. & Stop targeting #Taapsee, she is as much outsider as u & successful on her own."

"Let's ask @SonuSood about #KanganaRanaut throwing him out Of #Manikarnika but he is busy doing good deeds for the people aur dusre taraf logo ko sirf apni padhi hai," wrote another one.

Sonu Sood was a part of Manikarnika, and had reportedly shot for 45 days before he was thrown out of the movie.

