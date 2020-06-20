Netizens Bring Up Rhea Chakraborty's Uncomfortable Pictures With Mahesh Bhatt And Shame The Duo!

Ever since the news of Sushant's suicide broke out, many netizens are slamming Rhea Chakraborty for not taking enough care of the actor. Reportedly, Rhea and Sushant were lovebirds and were all set to get married in November. Now, netizens have dug up some old pictures of Rhea Chakraborty with Mahesh Bhatt and are constantly slamming the duo for the same. Netizens say that these pictures make them feel uncomfortable. Check out their tweets below..

@Mstruthseeker1: "Not to be a creep or anything but these pictures of Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt do make me uncomfortable and specially her addressing Mahesh Bhatt as "My Budha" We all know much of a perv and womanizer him n his brothers are."

@Vidya082783: "Those pictures look totally inappropriate!! I felt so uncomfortable."

@jsm1245: "What is aalia bhatt's stance? Does she support this inappropriate behavior? Or is she also hiding something.. If her movies can succeed then it's because of viewers.. Boycott aalia Bhatt movies too."

@Trina43601753: "Yes these pics are just too much ....We can know from the pic itself that this isn't normal. Pata lagra hai sab. Their closeness is not something a daughter and a father/ a junior and senior share."

@CandeeMillstea2: "Yes, creepy behavior! He is old enough to be her grandfather. This picture was taken to be posted on social media. Not even a father would pose like this in a picture. These pictures speak for both of them. She not classy. He gross."

Back then, when these pictures landed on social media, Mahesh Bhatt had said that he is unapologetic about the pictures and asked Rhea not to be ashamed too. He added that it should be the trolls who should be ashamed to question these pictures.