    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Netizens Celebrate 20 Years Of Kareena Kapoor Khan!

      By
      |

      Today (June 30, 2020), actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's a synonym of the word 'diva', completes 20 years in Bollywood. On the same day, back in 2000, Kareena made her Bollywood debut with J.P. Dutta's Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan. In the last two decades, Kareena delivered many hits and flops, but she has always made sure to stay relevant in the film industry!

      Kareena's fans celebrated her 20 years of journey in Bollywood on Twitter and shared all the good things about the talented actress. Have a look..

      netizens-celebrate-20-years-of-kareena-kapoor-khan

      @Kameshwari93: "I can't stop thinking about the #KareenaKapoor songs I grew up or spent my teenage with. As it's #20YearsOfKareenaKapoorKhan, tell me what's your favourite number or the one you performed on while growing up."

      @dvn_toheed: "20 glorious years of Kareena Kapoor KhanSparkles Bebo is such a huge part of my childhood🙌🏼 My first Bollywood. Thank you for such iconic roles. Bebo will always be my favourite."

      @MissRajput_: "Let's take a moment to realise that I have been adoring Kareena Kapoor for 20 years now. Her characters, her career, her body weight, dramatic changes, Nawab's wife & Taimur. Still killing it."

      @pandey_vk18: "My beautiful Bebo completed 20 years today and I cannot explain in words how proud m I as her fan Keep on inspiring every other women my love. U r the best version of yourself and really happy for your decisions made specially in the past 4-5 years."

      @ishivmkr: "She is best at "whatever" role she plays. That word inside quotation mark is her well known dialogue. Congrats for the glamorous journey of 20 years."

      @PhalakePrasad: "Her best performance is when she got clicked holding a placard. She doesn't know what is happening in the country. Has zero knowledge. Her IQ is lesser than the normal room temperature. Yet she wanted to look cool and woke! More power to #KareenaKapoorKhan. Yaayy!"

      With respect to work, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.

      When Kareena Kapoor Was Warned Against Marrying Saif Ali Khan Because He Was A Divorcee!

      Read more about: kareena kapoor khan
      Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 22:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 30, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X