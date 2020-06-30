Netizens Celebrate 20 Years Of Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Today (June 30, 2020), actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's a synonym of the word 'diva', completes 20 years in Bollywood. On the same day, back in 2000, Kareena made her Bollywood debut with J.P. Dutta's Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan. In the last two decades, Kareena delivered many hits and flops, but she has always made sure to stay relevant in the film industry!

Kareena's fans celebrated her 20 years of journey in Bollywood on Twitter and shared all the good things about the talented actress. Have a look..

@Kameshwari93: "I can't stop thinking about the #KareenaKapoor songs I grew up or spent my teenage with. As it's #20YearsOfKareenaKapoorKhan, tell me what's your favourite number or the one you performed on while growing up."

@dvn_toheed: "20 glorious years of Kareena Kapoor KhanSparkles Bebo is such a huge part of my childhood🙌🏼 My first Bollywood. Thank you for such iconic roles. Bebo will always be my favourite."

@MissRajput_: "Let's take a moment to realise that I have been adoring Kareena Kapoor for 20 years now. Her characters, her career, her body weight, dramatic changes, Nawab's wife & Taimur. Still killing it."

@pandey_vk18: "My beautiful Bebo completed 20 years today and I cannot explain in words how proud m I as her fan Keep on inspiring every other women my love. U r the best version of yourself and really happy for your decisions made specially in the past 4-5 years."

@ishivmkr: "She is best at "whatever" role she plays. That word inside quotation mark is her well known dialogue. Congrats for the glamorous journey of 20 years."

@PhalakePrasad: "Her best performance is when she got clicked holding a placard. She doesn't know what is happening in the country. Has zero knowledge. Her IQ is lesser than the normal room temperature. Yet she wanted to look cool and woke! More power to #KareenaKapoorKhan. Yaayy!"

With respect to work, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.

When Kareena Kapoor Was Warned Against Marrying Saif Ali Khan Because He Was A Divorcee!