Netizens Claim Ankita Lokhande Needs Security; Vivek Agnihotri Warns 'They Will Come After You Next'

Ankita Lokhande recently opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and claimed while on national television, that the late actor was not depressed. Since the revelation, Ankita has been trending on social media, while many have praised her for her guts to come forward and share the alleged truth, others have gone a step further and said that she needs security.

Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri have also shown support for Ankita on her latest statement. Vivek Agnihotri tagged her in a tweet and said, "They will now come after you". It read, "Sushant Singh Rajput was definitely not a depressed guy. People failed to understand him because ordinary people can't understand creative people."

He also praised Ankita and said, "Well done @anky1912 Pl be careful, they will now come after you. More power to you. #AnkitaLokhande." Meanwhile, Team Kangana Ranaut also addressed Ankita's interview with Republic TV and tweeted, "Movie Mafia repeat after me ... Sushant wasn't mentally ill, depressed or bipolar, #dhandabandkar #SushantConspiracy."

Fans Praise Ankita Lokhande Fans soon joined the crusade, with many pointing out facts from Ankita's interview, and some also claimed that there is a conspiracy behind Sushant's demise, by using the hashtag #SushantConspiracy. One user wrote, "1st of all She needs security immediately, Bihar Police changed the whole game in one day, Ankita is the important link in Sushant case.Why has the Mumbai Police not questioned Ankita till now.Really henchmen are involved in this murder #SushantConspiracy #AnkitaLokhande." Fans Share Points From Ankita's Interview Another Twitter user said, "Look her @anky1912 eyes she didn't need any effort to say the truth.. And from the sureity she is saying "Sush was Not Depressed" is promising to ppl who is demanding are about to tackle the justice. #SushantSinghRajput #RheaChakraborthy #CBICantBeDeniedForSSR #AnkitaLokhande." Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020 Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Mumbai police are still investigating the case while fans, as well as some celebrities and politicians, are calling for a probe by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI).

