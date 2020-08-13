Netizens Dig Up Four Tweets Of Alia Bhatt For Sushant Singh Rajput Before His Death To Prove A Point

Alia's Tweets For Sushant

In the first tweet, Alia Bhatt had praised the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore. In another tweet, Alia has praised Sushant's outstanding performance in MS Dhoni.

Other Tweets Of Alia For Sushant

In other tweets, Alia not only wishes Sushant on his birthday, but also shared the trailer link of his film Drive, and wished the team good luck. While one might think that Alia shared the trailer link because of her proximity with Karan Johar, but one can't avoid her birthday wish for the deceased actor.

Wondering What Does These Tweets Indicate?

A netizen, while defending Alia, shared the screenshot of these tweets, and wrote, "She has always been a well wisher of Sushant!!! Why tf you guys can't see it?! Show me one tweet/pic of kangana supporting him, I swear I'll leave twitter forever! Please please please stop spreading this unnecessary hatred!"

Many Netizens Joined Hands & Came Out In Support Of Alia

Almost 13 thousand tweets have been tweeted under the hashtag STOP TARGETING ALIA BHATT. Here's what the netizens have to say..

@Avinashdvn: No one can hide the fact that alia is the most talented actress we have rn. And I think talent is the only thing that matters at the end. STOP TARGETING ALIA BHATT

@iAdilxxx: Alia Bhatt contributed in PM care fund and Maharashtra gov in lockdown period and supported the needy. Only a shameful will troll such who supports the nation and contribute to it . Ask to those who question Alia what they did for nation.

@Theboy1776: Just tell a valid reason to troll her for sushant's case. Didn't she supported him or praised his acting? We all want justice for sushant but what's the point of trolling Alia.

