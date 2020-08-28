Netizens Dig Up Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Video Enjoying In Paris To Prove Rhea Chakraborty Wrong!

The death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier with each passing day. Now that the CBI has come into action, actress Rhea Chakraborty shared her side of the story with a media channel, but her revelations have infuriated the netizens. The actress not only took a jibe at Sushant's family, but also his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. While speaking about her 2019 Europe trip with Sushant, Rhea said that after landing in Paris, Sushant did not leave the hotel room for three days.

Rhea's revelation didn't go down well with many netizens, and they were quick to prove Rhea's claims wrong. Many netizens shared Sushant's video, wherein the Raabta actor can be seen enjoying Disneyland of Paris to the fullest, and he looks very elated.

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary also shared Sushant's video, and tweeted, "She is saying #SSR was in his room in paris for straight 3 days and he didn't come out of his room in #Paris !!! Hello hello, here is d proof of him enjoying in disneyland Paris... Wat a liar she is Pouting face #claustrophobia #rajdeepsardesai."

She is saying #SSR was in his room in paris for straight 3 days and he didn’t come out of his room in #Paris !!! Hello hello, here is d proof of him enjoying in disneyland Paris... Wat a liar she is 😡 #claustrophobia #rajdeepsardesai https://t.co/qaonlvUXjC — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 27, 2020

A user wrote, "Sir, she doesn't even know who "Sushant Was" and who "Sushant Is". She said he was claustrophobic she doesn't know Sushant knows how to fly plane. She said he was diagnosed with a medicine and used Dr. Shetty's name but Dr. Shetty said he didn't give that drug to him ever."

"Exactly what I twitted. He was equally happy at CERN. Like not normal happy, little baby happy," wrote another user.

"He sould have gone alone. I can feel how much Rhea have disturbed him and when he refused to give her money she planned and killed him and divided the taken money among his murderers and herself," wrote another user slamming Rhea.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

