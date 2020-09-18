Netizens Fume As PM Narendra Modi Praises Karan Johar, Says His Passion Towards Cinema Is Adorable

Yesterday (September 17, 2020), Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a year old and many B-town celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, etc., wished him on his special day. Interestingly, PM Modi replied to each celebrity's wishes on Twitter, but his reply to filmmaker Karan Johar has been grabbing many eyeballs.

Karan Johar tweeted, "Happy Birthday honorable PM @narendramodi ji! It has been my good fortune to discuss love for movies and the impact of our cinema on the global footprint with you. Your graciousness, warmth & understanding has always served as a guiding light! Wishing you health and happiness!"

On this, PM Modi replied, "Of course! Your passion towards cinema is adorable. Thank you for your wishes."

Unfortunately, even the warm reply of PM Modi couldn't stop netizens from pouring hate on the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker, and they started trolling the latter.

A user wrote, "I feel terribly worried Sir that you're responding to traitors.

Another user wrote, "I really hope that you are being sarcastic here!! @karanjohar is cancer to our society!! Plz dont support traitors Modi Ji!"

"Disappointed!!! Not passion towards Cinema, but Passion towards destroying cinema and it's ethos. He insulted our Armed forces through Gunjan Saxena. Then this man is responsible for dishing out "gangism", "nepotism", "bullyism" to Bullywood. Doesn't deserves "Padmashri" too," wrote another netizen, while expressing disappointment over PM Modi's reply for Karan.

(Social media posts are unedited.)