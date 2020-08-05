Netizens Furious Over Kareena Kapoor Khan's Take On Nepotism, Shame The Actress For Being Ungrateful

The recent statement of Kareena Kapoor Khan on nepotism and the privilege of star kids has not gone down well with the netizens. They are extremely furious over her 'arrogance' and said that she's just being a bully. Netizens not only dug up her old controversies i.e., her catfights with the outsiders like Ameesha Patel, Bipasha Basu and Dia Mirza, but also called out her series of flop films during her initial days in the film industry.

For the unversed, while speaking to Barkha Dutt, Kareena had said that 21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. She further said that she can take a long list out of superstars' children for whom it's not happened that way.

Kareena Kapoor Khan The New Target Of Team Kangana Ranaut, Slams Bebo For Her Take On Nepotism

Speaking of her own struggle, Kareena said, "It might sound weird but my struggle is there. There is a struggle but it probably is not as interesting as somebody who comes in a train with just Rs 10 in his pocket. Yeah, it's not been that and I can't be apologetic about it."

Kareena also asserted that the audience has made her a star. "The same people pointing fingers, they are only making these nepotistic stars. Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don't understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird," added Kareena.

Netizens feel that Kareena is just being unthankful to her fans and her statement reflects her arrogance.

@Madhura Naik: Never thought that 'struggle' and 'interesting' could be used in the same breath, KKK. #shame. The dignified response to nepotism would have been acceptance or even silence, not this.

@Chandni Sinha: If she knows that the audience has made them so big ...why does she make faces and throw tantrums when ppl ask for her autograph and picture. She should be thankful to them no?

@Nalayak Popat: How did she get that awful film khushi with such awful acting skills and still kept on doing movies if not nepotism she wouldn't have gotten so many chance to make a so called come back.

@Ashwini Maharana: Doesn't suit you when you compare your struggle with others. Yes kindly look back to your acting skills. When you get kabhi khushi bla bla Ashoka refugee look opposite whom you were launched. Someone whose new will not get an opportunity forget big banner film producer. High time people realise the harsh reality of bollywood.

(Social media posts are unedited.)