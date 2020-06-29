Netizens Hail Richa Chadha For Apologising For Calling Someone Bipolar As A Joke in 2018

Richa's Apologetic Tweet

The old post, tweeted back in Decemebr 2018 read, " अरे ई हमरा फैजल तो बाईपोलर निकला बे !(Hey, our faizal has become a bipolar!)" It is unsure as to who the actress was referring to, however, Faisal is the name of a character played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Gangs Of Wasseypur.

Netizens Praised Richa

Many fans replied to the apology and praised Richa for not quietly deleting the tweet. One user hailed the actress and wrote, "Very brave of you to admit something that might well have gone out of the public memory, Richa @RichaChadha. Not for nothing do we respect you," while another commented, "Takes a real man/woman to own up to their mistakes. You go, girl."

Richa also replied to a fan's tweet. She wrote, "Haha. Thank you," to a fan who tweeted, "I'm bipolar. On behalf of everyone with my condition I hereby commit you to being pardoned."

Richa's Emotional Post For Ail Fazal And His Late Mother

On a related note, last week, Ali Fazal's mother passed away. Richa took to her Instagram handle and shared an emotional note. She promised to take care of Ali and added, "Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday..but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son... hope you find your peace... And I miss you already."

Richa Chadha was set to get married in April 2020 with beau Ali Fazal, but the wedding was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. It is unclear when the actors will set a new date. Richa is currently spending the lockdown in Mumbai, with her family and spends most of the time reading.