Netizens Mock Saif Ali Khan As He Complains About Being A Victim Of Nepotism; Troll Him With Memes

For The Unversed, Here’s What Saif Said About Nepotism

While speaking to a leading daily, Saif said, "Nepotism in its purest form is something that even I have been a victim of. But nobody's interested in that. Businesses work like that. I am not going to take names but somebody's dad has rung up and said don't take him, take him in the movie. All that happens and it has happened to me."

Netizens Are Perplexed With Saif’s Statement; Here’s How They Reacted..

@keerthi551: "Wasn't Saif the one who praised nepotism in IIFA along with Karan Johar. He said nepotism rocks!! Didn't he?? Now damage control!

@urvashi.manocha: "His wife Kareena is a product of nepotism. He should be silent."

@wildforestwins: "Yes exactly like how your phone call goes for Sara! Some other girl's career would have gotten finished because this non deserving so called actress has a star father."

Netizens Reprimanded Saif For His Statement

@srksabhi: "Everyone knows who was actually a victim of nepotism. Because of him, SRK was supposed to get national award for Swades but Saif mother was in jury and she gave that award to Saif for Hum Tum and now he is claiming himself as victim."

@rasimforever: "Hypocrisy at its best. No wonder why everyone was so insecure and jealous from Sushant because he was honest and real not fake.

Memers Take A Pot Shot At Saif

Twitter is flooded with sarcastic memes on Saif Ali Khan's statement. While some are trolling Saif in a funny way, some are downright disgusted with Saif's statement and slamming the actor.