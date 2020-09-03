Netizens Remind Kareena Kapoor Of Aishwarya Rai As She Says Pregnant Actresses Go Into Hiding!

Here's What Kareena Said...

"A lot of people told me, "We've never seen an Indian actress pregnant." Because every Indian actress, whenever they got pregnant, they kind of went into hiding. You never saw them. They either went to London, they went to America or they never left their house, because you can't see her fat or you can't see her bloated as hands swell up and face swells up," said Kareena.

Netizens Correct Kareena..

A netizen wrote, "Aishwariya Rai-Bachan was at Abu Jani -Sandeep Khosla's 25th Anniversary in Nov 2012, heavily pregnant looking elegant. Post pregnancy, Aishwariya went to Cannes looking like a new mother, & continued till Aaryadha was 3 years. No excessive diets or gymming like others. She was happy as a mother!! Admire her!!"

Another Netizen Trolls Kareena

Another user wrote, "She thinks only she is only actress to roam around with a visibly pregnancy. Wow. But I think we did see shilpa shetty, Aishwarya Rai etc also. Why does she think she has created some kind of landmark for everyone to achieve. I like her as an actor, but hate her for her arrogance and high headedness."

Ahem! Ahem!

Another netizen praised Aishwarya and took a jibe at Kareena saying, "What is she talking? Aishwarya pioneered the no nonsense pregnant look. She walked Cannes being heavy after childbirth and aced it both being pregnant and motherhood...as she dint shed quickly taking time for her body to heal naturally...so i dint like Aishwarya before but the way she handled her preganancy and her motherhood I think she represents the ethos an Indian woman."

On a related note, recently, Kareena and Saif announced that they're expecting their second child. Currently, they have a son named Taimur Ali Khan.

(Social media posts are unedited.)