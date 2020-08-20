OUCH! Netizens ROAST Deepika Padukone Over Her 'Repeat After Me' Posts, Support Kangana Ranaut

Life is not always a bed of roses even for top celebrities. While they enjoy money, name and fame, being a celebrity also comes with its own pros and cons. Take, for instance, Deepika Padukone, there was a time when she was not just the most popular face of the industry, but also most loved actress of B-town. However, things have changed for the actress in the last few months, and she's constantly in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Kangana Ranaut Questions Deepika's Depression Theory, Says 'Stop Using Mental Illness So Loosely'

Ever since Deepika Padukone shared 'Repeat after me' posts on mental illness after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, netizens have been angry with her for touting Sushant as a 'depressed' man. Now, when Kangana Ranaut has called out Deepika for making a business out of her depression, netizens are trolling the Chhapaak actress left, right and centre.

@saturn1756: They were preaching about NEPOTISM unlike Bhatts who went on TV claiming SSR was schizophrenic like Parveen Babi n also Deepressika who started #RepeatAfterMe campaign...both Kangana n payal never once came up about his mental illness.

@Naomi41073807: Deepika spoke about #RepeatAfterMe on the 14/06/20 instead of SSR Demise, and since then she has Not spoken about SSR, so for me, I don't think I have come to a early conclusion.

@theskindoctor13: Deepika is a depression expert as she suffered a depression bout a decade ago. Similarly I'm a wildlife expert as I suffered a wild monkey bite in class IV. Repeat after me, monkey bite is real. Tell me what expert you became after what you suffered. #RepeatAfterMe.

Apart from calling out Deepika through their tweets, netizens also shared memes on Deepika..

Repeat after me:



Attention Seeking is an Art

And

Deepika is an Artist.#RepeatAfterMe pic.twitter.com/1lRMJDZnYQ — Nidhi 🐰 (@nidhisayz) August 19, 2020

Why you did not support SSR Justice movement?



DP: "Maaai lyff, maaai Choice"..



#RepeatAfterMe — Arnab Goswami (@arnab5222) August 19, 2020