    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Netizens Roast Janhvi Kapoor Over Her 'Expressionless' Act In Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Trailer

      By
      |

      The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has not gone down well with the netizens, and they are trolling the actress left, right and center. The film depicts the story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who made history when she became the first Indian woman in combat during the Kargil war. Apart from Janhvi, the film also casts Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in key roles. Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is all set to release on August 12 on Netflix. On a related note, B-town biggies like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar shared the trailer of the film on their social media accounts.

      Coming back to the trailer, it is being trolled mercilessly by netizens as they are not convinced with Janhvi's act. While some criticised Janhvi bluntly, others asked the naysayers to not judge the book by its cover, and one should comment on Janhvi's act only after watching the entire film. Here's what the netizens said..

      netizens-roast-janhvi-kapoor-over-her-expressionless-act-in-gunjan-saxena-the-kargil-girl-trailer

      @NidhiPa72021862: "Worst nepotism product #Janhvikapoor. Couldnt believe she is so bad. Same expressions amd same delivery in how much ever she spoke #GunjanSaxena flop."

      @RoyalSoni3: "Everything was so good in #GunjanSaxena but Jhanvi kapoor not meant for this role🙂 No connect at all, she is not fitting bills."

      @sanyakapil: "Why #JhanviKapoor for #GunjanSaxena?? Such a talentless, expressionless actor doing a role like this. It really took away from the moments of the film and u end up feeling nothing. Blah ! Film cld hav been a lot better with a better actor. Useless nepo product 👎🏼."

      @Mainak28634787: "I will not watch this movie. Janvi kapoor is not worthy for this role."

      Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Promises An Inspiring Story Of Grit!

      While most of the netizens are criticising Janhvi, few netizens applauded the Dhadak actress for choosing the right script for her career.

      @SinhaSomesh: "When her contemporaries are doing masala entertainers, #JanhviKapoor opts for a challenging role at such an early stage in her career. Starring alongside the supremely talented @TripathiiPankaj & @vineetkumar_s, #GunjanSaxena will surely win her accolades, admiration and awards."

      @BashNegativity: "Wow, just loved the #GunjanSaxena trailer. The hard work by the team is clearly visible. @DharmaMovies Thankyou! #JanhviKapoor was amaze."

      @TakhtTheMovie: "The one thing that makes Janhvi stand out among the rest of her contemporaries is her sheer dedication & commitment. It is clearly visible how hard she has worked and how much she has improved from her previous movie Blue heart Can't wait to watch this! #JanhviKapoor #GunjanSaxena."

      What's your take on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl trailer? Would you give it a thumbs up or a thumbs down?

      Read more about: gunjan saxena janhvi kapoor
      Story first published: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 15:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 1, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X