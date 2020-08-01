Netizens Roast Janhvi Kapoor Over Her 'Expressionless' Act In Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Trailer

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has not gone down well with the netizens, and they are trolling the actress left, right and center. The film depicts the story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who made history when she became the first Indian woman in combat during the Kargil war. Apart from Janhvi, the film also casts Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in key roles. Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is all set to release on August 12 on Netflix. On a related note, B-town biggies like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar shared the trailer of the film on their social media accounts.

Coming back to the trailer, it is being trolled mercilessly by netizens as they are not convinced with Janhvi's act. While some criticised Janhvi bluntly, others asked the naysayers to not judge the book by its cover, and one should comment on Janhvi's act only after watching the entire film. Here's what the netizens said..

@NidhiPa72021862: "Worst nepotism product #Janhvikapoor. Couldnt believe she is so bad. Same expressions amd same delivery in how much ever she spoke #GunjanSaxena flop."

@RoyalSoni3: "Everything was so good in #GunjanSaxena but Jhanvi kapoor not meant for this role🙂 No connect at all, she is not fitting bills."

@sanyakapil: "Why #JhanviKapoor for #GunjanSaxena?? Such a talentless, expressionless actor doing a role like this. It really took away from the moments of the film and u end up feeling nothing. Blah ! Film cld hav been a lot better with a better actor. Useless nepo product 👎🏼."

@Mainak28634787: "I will not watch this movie. Janvi kapoor is not worthy for this role."

While most of the netizens are criticising Janhvi, few netizens applauded the Dhadak actress for choosing the right script for her career.

@SinhaSomesh: "When her contemporaries are doing masala entertainers, #JanhviKapoor opts for a challenging role at such an early stage in her career. Starring alongside the supremely talented @TripathiiPankaj & @vineetkumar_s, #GunjanSaxena will surely win her accolades, admiration and awards."

@BashNegativity: "Wow, just loved the #GunjanSaxena trailer. The hard work by the team is clearly visible. @DharmaMovies Thankyou! #JanhviKapoor was amaze."

@TakhtTheMovie: "The one thing that makes Janhvi stand out among the rest of her contemporaries is her sheer dedication & commitment. It is clearly visible how hard she has worked and how much she has improved from her previous movie Blue heart Can't wait to watch this! #JanhviKapoor #GunjanSaxena."

What's your take on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl trailer? Would you give it a thumbs up or a thumbs down?