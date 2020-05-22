Netizens SHAME Nawazuddin Siddiqui Post Wife Aaliya’s Revelations, Say 'We Aren’t Your Fans Anymore'

The ongoing controversies around Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal life, has brought the actor into the limelight, for all the wrong reasons. A couple of days ago, Nawazuddin's wife, Aaliya Siddiqui sent a legal notice to the actor claiming maintenance and divorce. Aaliya has also joined Twitter to expose how Nawazuddin treated her and said, "In able to protect his own wrongs, Nawazuddin and his team are trying to attack my reputation. I will show the world what is the truth behind the whole thing. Do follow me on Twitter and I shall be disclosing some shocking facts."

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Aaliya also accused Nawazuddin and his family of mentally torturing her, and also shared that her brother-in-law had once raised a hand on her. Amid all her allegations, netizens are very disappointed with Nawazuddin and are shaming the actor, left right and centre.

A user wrote, "@nawazuddin._siddiqui himself claimed that he was having an extra marital affair. He even stoped the publication of his biography. One might be excellent in your craft, but one has to be a good human being first. All the fame, money and love he received made him lose the sense of reality and human values. Sad!"

Another user wrote, "Hello Aliya!! What's going on we don't know we don't know the truth!! But as far as if you have suffered from any kind of pressure or violence from the Nawaz which is absolutely wrong!! Being an actor and imp person in society if he does like this,nstrictly no no. I am not his fan anymore!!"

"Nawaz is a great actor no doubt. But I never liked his personality," wrote another user.

While slamming Nawazuddin, a user wrote, "I don't know why she is living with him, He had accepted extra marital affairs."

We wonder how Nawazuddin would face his fans!