BoycottKhans: Netizens Share Memes As They Boycott The Khans Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise

As surprising as it sounds, netizens have come up with several memes to propagate their message that they are boycotting Khans i.e., Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for dominating the film industry. It all happened in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. The actor died by suicide on June 14. Soon after his death, netizens started wondering on social media platforms why a talented actor like Sushant has to give up on his life in such a drastic way. Many netizens also shared the reports of how a few production houses had banned Sushant from working with them and that might have left the actor depressed.

Amid all the conspiracy theories and nepotism debate, netizens are also trending the hashtag #BoycottKhans on Twitter. While some are lashing out at the Khans in anger, some are boycotting them while sharing memes. Have a look at the viral memes below..

On a related note, on Saturday night, Salman reacted to the backlash received from Sushant's fans on Twitter and urged his fans not to abuse or fight with Sushant's fans.

He tweeted, "A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful."