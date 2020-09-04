Netizens Slam Aamir Khan Yet Again And Come Out In Support Of Kangana Ranaut!

Kangana Ranaut called out the Mumbai police in her recent tweets saying that she doesn't feel safe in Mumbai anymore. She had tweeted, "When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai? Who is responsible for my safety?"

Kangana Ranaut On Renuka Shahane Slamming Her Comment On Mumbai: Expected Better From You

She further tweeted, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" (sic)

While her tweet received flak by famous names like Swara Bhasker, Farah Khan Ali and Renuka Shahane, many netizens came out in support of the Queen actress, and started trolling Aamir Khan for saying something similar, but no celebrity dared to slam him.

A netizen wrote, "If Aamir Khan and his wife can feel unsafe in India, why can't Kangana feel unsafe in Mumbai?"

"Attacking @KanganaTeam is easy. Here. Takes guts to question the minister who wrote Kangana must leave Mumbai which all of Bollywood lacks," wrote another netizen.

Meanwhile, when a journalist tweeted, "Imagine if Aamir Khan or Kiran Rao had compared Mumbai to PoK during Fadnavis's tenure as CM. Imagine the outrage, the twitter boycott trends, the abuse, the TV debates, the threats, the FIRs that would have happened. Just imagine," Kangana was quick to hit back and wrote, "Rohini please tell me did a murder take place in the film industry when Aamir/Kiran ji spoke about intolerance? Did they expose any drug/mafia racket? Did any of the BJP leaders ask them to leave India at the time? What is the irrational comparison?"

