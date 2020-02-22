Deepika Padukone Gets Trolled Mercilessly; Netizens Slam Her For Promoting Patriarchy

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone shared her first look from her upcoming film, '83, in which her husband, Ranveer Singh plays the central character - cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika, on the other side, will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev.

While sharing her first look on Twitter, Deepika captioned the picture saying, "To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour!83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own..." #ThisIs83."

Fans are all ecstatic to have Ranveer and Deepika back on the silver screen. But they are unhappy with Deepika's caption. Fans slammed Deepika for glorifying her passive views of women sacrificing for their husband's success and took a dig at the actress for promoting 'patriarchy' indirectly.

Here's what they have to say..

𝕁𝕒𝕪𝕒 𝔻𝕦𝕓𝕖𝕪 @msjdubey: "Good god, "every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own" has been happening since the dawn of time and needs to stop. NOW."

simrit @maaliwalli: "@deepikapadukone We aren't in '83 anymore. Patriarchy is dying; let's look for those husbands who put their wife's dream before their own, in the new millenia?"

SRKGalaxy @Svetlana961: "Excuse me, but this is not an ode, for always the dreams of women were not considered important, because the man was always the main one, and the woman was only his shadow."

#Motivation for lifeFour leaf clover @what_slife: "A feminist is anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity of women and men."

varun malavalli @leadkindlylight: "No. Have you read about Sudha Murthy? Have you come across millions of housewives who have chosen their husbands and children's success ahead of their own? Promotion ke liye kuch bhi??"

IRebel @mulhidkuri: "You look gorgeous Deepika but then "putting your husband's dream before your own" is so repulsive to read."

Arshi Hayat Gangohi @Ababeel35: "This glorification of stories where a woman "puts her husband's dream before her own" is exhausting. I am tired of having to see women give up their own dreams and aspirations for their husbands, and I am even more tired of the cinema industry acting as if it's a good thing."

Manoj Funny @Manoj49151909: "83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own..." is outdated now. Nowadays #Bollywood movies show that "it is more impotant to put own dreams before husband's. And such movies are normally hit. #ThisIs83."

(Social media posts are unedited.)