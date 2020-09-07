Netizens Slam Media As They Mob Rhea Chakraborty Outside NCB Office!

Even though netizens are infuriated with Rhea Chakraborty and her family after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, they are upset with the Indian media for mobbing the Jalebi actress outside the NCB office yesterday (September 6, 2020). Many netizens wrote that as human beings, they feel bad for the actress, and slammed the Indian media for behaving in such an irresponsible way. Here's what they have to say...

@mishti_988: Really sad disgusting media look at the way woman in this country is treated just because internet is free people keep bulshit*ing around.

@seenisammy: Dude really, if she is wrong she deserve punishment not mental harassment.

@hirakhankhattak: Soo ridiculous and brutal, shame on the media.

@siya34780: Pls tell all the truth Rhea we're not evils to enjoy the pain you going through we just need justice for SSR.

@shristi_jha2000: This is not right thing to do..let her go inside soo that the interogation can start...uske face ka pic leke kya karoge...pata hi hai wo kuch bolne to bali toh hai nahi..sometimes media does too mch of stupidity.

@sarikathosar07: What's wrong with those dirty media... Sham on you😠😠😠... This is actually disgusting and disrespectful.. .... give her some space to walk at least... Such a next level.

@arsalan_official143: Wtf guys this is not at all good atleast have some humanity yaar media is just going crazy atleast have some respect for police if they will get corona or any of them test positive every one has their family to live just stop this guys wht ever the truth is it will come out this has be taken an action this media trial is getting worse day by day f**ked up human seems like they are not human any more just putting so many lifes in risk 🙏😑😤😑😑😤😤😤 stop this.

(Social media posts are unedited.)