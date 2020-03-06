Netizens Slam Sara Ali Khan For Posing In A Bikini With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan!

Sometimes, internet could be a very disgusting place to stumble upon! Earlier yesterday (March 5, 2020), when Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on her Instagram page, the Kedarnath actress received a major backlash from her fans and followers. Wondering why? Because she was seen posing for the camera in a bikini, while standing next to her brother. Netizens not only slammed the actress but also schooled her to pose appropriately with her brother.

Have a look at her picture and comments on it..

@Sara Malik: "Her brother is not comfortable...look at his hand....not fair Sara...not expecting from you....your brother is enough mature dat he can understand everything 😕😕"

@Randeep Sembhi: "What kind of pose is that to have taken with your brother not very respectable Sara. A bit embarrassing?"

@Zembil Sharma: "Dear Sarah, you are not posing with a baby boy।। Your brother is enough mature to understand everything।।"

@Farooque Choudhury: "Can't appreciate it as a siblings photo. May be the boy is little sober but Sarah is inappropriately posing with her brother."

@Nazira Sayed: "Thought it was her partner then realized. Nothing wrong with how she's dressed but everything wrong with the pose, see the awkwardness in his face please notice is hand around her."

@Ahkstw Al Baluchi: "Fame and money descend people to this extent never imagined, if the children don't know the elder at least should tell what's wrong and what's right, the culture is going towards worse."

@Saira Ahmad: "At least show some modesty towards your brother. This is not a good pose n clothes."

We are sure that Sara didn't see this coming!

Sara Ali Khan Expresses Her Thoughts On Being Paparazzi's Favourite

On a related note, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. She has already completed the shoot of her forthcoming film, Coolie No. 1, in which she will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan.

(Social media posts are unedited)