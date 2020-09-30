netizens-slam-shah-rukh-khan-for-endorsing-fairness-cream-as-suhana-khan-becomes-a-victim-of-racism

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan called out the naysayers who left distasteful comments on her pictures on Instagram. Suhana shared a few screenshots of comments wherein netizens have said the most nasty things to Suhana over her skin colour. She penned a note and clarified that her stand against racism isn't just about her, but it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for no reason.

Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Shares A Post On Misogyny, Says 'The Double Standards Are Scary'

Suhana wrote, "I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too."

Soon, many netizens came out in her support and asked her to stay confident in her skin. However, some netizens also slammed Suhana's superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan for endorsing fairness creams. Here's what they have to say..

@Mridula14350452: बड़े कलाकार कभी king तो कभी बादशाह कुछ करने से पहले अपने पैर जमीन रखें होते तो आज ये दिन न देखना पड़ता #SuhanaKhan.

@POOJASI80216845: Daughter is a victim of racism for her dusky skin color and wants to end colorism while dad endorses fairness creams because you know fairness = success. How unfortunate paradox is that! #SuhanaKhan.

@coolfunnytshirt: Next generation of nepotism products should first smash their patriarchy before woke activism related PR articles.

@IArticleshub: Suhana applied trolls class on apartheid, Shah Rukh Khan did Fairness Cream ad himself.

@KaminiSharma:Awww Suhana appreciate your Apartheid concerns but don't you want to ask your Dad BA of Fair and Handsome? I know it hurts when children has to reap karma sowed by their parents. It's all in the family & Karma is a B!tch; always comesback....just the beginnings.

It's not the first time when Shah Rukh is being called out for endorsing fairness creams. Earlier, actor Abhay Deol had also slammed the superstar and other B-town celebs for selling the idea of fairness.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

