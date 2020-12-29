Netizens Troll Amitabh Bachchan For Newest Tweet Correction, Actor Says 'Numbers Have Gone Wrong Again'

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter presence has caught everyone's attention all year long. The veteran actor, known to number his tweets on the microblogging platform, recently revealed that he has been numbering them wrong and shared a new tweet with the right number.

However, the actor's earnest effort has caught the attention of the netizens as well as trolls and memes. Last week on December 27, Big B apologized for the wrong tweet numbers and clarified by writing, "T 3765 - CORRECTION: the numbers have gone wrong again .. please read T 3764 and T 3765 .. instead of T 3794 and T 3795 ..apologies ..".

A fan was quick to point out that Big B's latest tweet with the new number needs another correction. The Twitter user wrote, "Dear Sir, If you are correcting tweet T 3765, then the correction tweet should be a new number in itself. So please make another correction tweet (T 3767) to correct the number of this correction tweet from T 3765 to T 3766. Thanks"

Many others also joined and trolled his constant need to clarify the tweet number. One user pointed out that everyone's profile shows the total number of tweets, while another reached out to Twitter claiming this is the right time to introduce the edit button.

One user also pointed out that the world has bigger problems than Big B's number of tweets. He wrote, "While George Clooney, Mark Ruffalo, Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio etc speak out for social and political change, we have our greatest ever actor worrying about tweet numbers."

Take a look at other reactions,

Sir mai itne time se bata raha hu saari counting kharab hochuki, aap dhyan hi nahi de rahehttps://t.co/a5FaKwJTsW — Garv Pahal (@iamgarvpahal) December 27, 2020

All of this brings back terrible maths exams memories for me 😭😭 — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) December 28, 2020

You are no. 1 amongst those who don't learn from past mistakes — AmAn JaggiA💫 (@KuchAchaBnao22) December 27, 2020

Me searching for that person who informed Bachchan ji about the mistake. pic.twitter.com/UDCtF2N3er — Hakuna Matata (@imp_R_Tent) December 28, 2020

Sir, you are too stuck up in this number game. Nobody on earth is interested whether it is 3764 or 3794. If at all I want to know how many tweets you have posted I can see in your profile. Please stop this number fumbling every now and then. It is irritating us. — Yogesh Gaur (@yogeshdgaur) December 27, 2020

Correct Answer sir 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/yCKW2jEN13 — Anna Hazare ➐ (@tadipaar__hun) December 27, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a number of films in 2021, including Brahmastra, Jhund, Chehre, Mayday and Prabhas' untitled film.

