      Netizens Troll Indrajit Chakraborty After Statement On Rhea, Middle Class Memes Make A Comeback

      Middle class memes have made a comeback on Twitter after Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty released a statement on his son being arrested. Netizens have been using the hashtag #IAmSoMiddleClass to call out Rhea's family, for calling themselves a 'middle class family'. The trend first became famous on Twitter because of Maya Sarabhai's character, who often told off her daughter-in-law Monisha for being 'so middle class'.

      Indrajit yesterday (September 6) released a statement in which he congratulated India for his son's arrest and stated that Rhea is next in line. "Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind."

      The statement became fodder for memes and the hashtag #IAmSoMiddleClass soon began trending on Twitter. Netizens recalled pieces of Rhea's previous statements, her bank loan, the cars she uses, her two companies with Sushant, and Mumbai police and Maharashtra government's support. Take a look at the memes:

      Rhea's brother Showik was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on the account of procuring drugs, he claimed to have bought for his sister from Samuel Miranda, who was also arrested. Rhea then was summoned by NCB and was questioned for six hours. She has also been summoned again on Monday, September 7 in the drug conspiracy case related to Sushant's death.

      Story first published: Monday, September 7, 2020, 10:41 [IST]
