Netizens Troll Kareena Kapoor Khan Over An Old Video Of Her Asking Journo To Ask Question In English

Sometimes internet could be a dangerous place, thanks to the trolls. Trolls leave no one. Today their target is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. An old video of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress is going viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons. In the video, Kareena can be seen asking a journalist to translate his question to English and it didn't go down well with the netizens.

The viral video is from an old event that Kareena had attended. At the event, a journalist asks Kareena how does she feel about Mangalyaan, also called The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), which was launched on November 5, 2013 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The journalist asks the question in Hindi and Kareena looks clueless. Later, she asks the journalist to translate his question to English. Watch the video below..

Choose your Heroes wisely pic.twitter.com/P2ULbbWA7z — swadeshi mojito (@desimojito) July 23, 2020

Kareena is not only being trolled for her behaviour towards the journalist, but also for zero knowledge about the current affairs of her own nation. Netizens reminded Kareena that she's a Hindi film industry actress and she must know how to answer in Hindi. Here's how trolls targeted her...

@SoniaChatterj20: "OMG! Kareena even doesn't aware of such a milestone for India. This is completely shameless and not acceptable. Am not a scientist, but that doesn't mean I'm not least aware of what's happening around me or in my country. It's shameless thing for a so called celebrity."

@bizal46: "These people only know how to fool audience over camera, actually asking them this kind of questions is an insult to the question itself. She even can't make out what the guy asked and ended up making fun of that."

@TheIyerishMan: "It's alright to not have knowledge about space science or whatever the nation's achieving. But you have to be humble to the reporter's question and can't mock him to translate in English when she hadn't understood it in Hindi! Also who's she to answer a question on nation's pride."

@ChillzzYuna: "How funny.. she asking english translator for Hindi. Again she is blinking and her PR is excusing by saying that as scientific question lol. Now no one wants her to answer like scientist.

But can't she understand even the question itself? Lol."

@manasrocksss: "Even 5 th class student knows about this special day they didn't ask her about the process they jusk ask about her opinion but she seems unaware about what happened in her own nation how ignorable they are."

(Social media posts are unedited.)

