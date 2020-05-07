    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Netizens Troll Navya Naveli Nanda! Amitabh Bachchan’s Revelation About Her Graduation Gown Draws Ire

      By Lekhaka
      |

      The recent Twitter post of Amitabh Bachchan has landed his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda into a predicament. It all happened when Big B praised Navya for her positive attitude towards her life, and congratulated the latter for graduating from a college in New York.

      Amitabh Bachchan Dislikes Anything That Is Ugly: When Jaya Revealed What Kind Of A Husband Big B Is!

      He tweeted, "Grand daughter NAVYA. Graduation Day. Graduated from College in New York. Corona cancelled travel & ceremony. But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion. Such a positive happy attitude."

      Some netizens congratulated Navya and praised for her positive attitude, while some shared opposite reactions. Here's how negative comments crept on Big B's post.

      Prachi Desai @muggledwitch

      Prachi Desai @muggledwitch

      "What a spoilt kid. People don't have food but she wanted to wear gown and cap so "staff" stitched it? Making people work during lockdown for a rich spoilt brat's demand?"

      Abhishek VermaFlag of India❄ @Abhishek_gpj

      Abhishek VermaFlag of India❄ @Abhishek_gpj

      "When we garduate ,then we are thinking about job,financial things n all. But the rich people celebrate becoz they feel like they hv acehived milestone. But we think about we can prepare for GRE/CAT so that we can go best institute for study."

      Arty Martini @Aredafir

      Arty Martini @Aredafir

      "After all that effort to stitch the graduation gownWoman student, she wore it with those horrendous ripped jeans. Why bother? 🏻♀."

      Sardar Singh Kushwah @sardar5970

      Sardar Singh Kushwah @sardar5970

      "Congratulations. But why New York? All will eat from India, earn from India, live from India, get popularity from India etc. but education from New York. I can't understand this."

      Some Also Defended Navya

      Some Also Defended Navya

      A user named Farzana Zahid (@AwwthenticRose) wrote, "Sad to read negative comments. Why can't people be happy for others? For those who are questioning about staff stitching it, Did anyone of you thought for a min that this is how many people earn their livelihood? This is how economy works."

      Do you think netizens made a mountain out of a molehill? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 14:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X