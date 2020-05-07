Netizens Troll Navya Naveli Nanda! Amitabh Bachchan’s Revelation About Her Graduation Gown Draws Ire

Prachi Desai @muggledwitch

"What a spoilt kid. People don't have food but she wanted to wear gown and cap so "staff" stitched it? Making people work during lockdown for a rich spoilt brat's demand?"

Abhishek VermaFlag of India❄ @Abhishek_gpj

"When we garduate ,then we are thinking about job,financial things n all. But the rich people celebrate becoz they feel like they hv acehived milestone. But we think about we can prepare for GRE/CAT so that we can go best institute for study."

Arty Martini @Aredafir

"After all that effort to stitch the graduation gownWoman student, she wore it with those horrendous ripped jeans. Why bother? 🏻♀."

Sardar Singh Kushwah @sardar5970

"Congratulations. But why New York? All will eat from India, earn from India, live from India, get popularity from India etc. but education from New York. I can't understand this."

Some Also Defended Navya

A user named Farzana Zahid (@AwwthenticRose) wrote, "Sad to read negative comments. Why can't people be happy for others? For those who are questioning about staff stitching it, Did anyone of you thought for a min that this is how many people earn their livelihood? This is how economy works."

Do you think netizens made a mountain out of a molehill? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)