Netizens Troll Navya Naveli Nanda! Amitabh Bachchan’s Revelation About Her Graduation Gown Draws Ire
The recent Twitter post of Amitabh Bachchan has landed his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda into a predicament. It all happened when Big B praised Navya for her positive attitude towards her life, and congratulated the latter for graduating from a college in New York.
He tweeted, "Grand daughter NAVYA. Graduation Day. Graduated from College in New York. Corona cancelled travel & ceremony. But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion. Such a positive happy attitude."
Some netizens congratulated Navya and praised for her positive attitude, while some shared opposite reactions. Here's how negative comments crept on Big B's post.
Prachi Desai @muggledwitch
"What a spoilt kid. People don't have food but she wanted to wear gown and cap so "staff" stitched it? Making people work during lockdown for a rich spoilt brat's demand?"
Abhishek VermaFlag of India❄ @Abhishek_gpj
"When we garduate ,then we are thinking about job,financial things n all. But the rich people celebrate becoz they feel like they hv acehived milestone. But we think about we can prepare for GRE/CAT so that we can go best institute for study."
Arty Martini @Aredafir
"After all that effort to stitch the graduation gownWoman student, she wore it with those horrendous ripped jeans. Why bother? 🏻♀."
Sardar Singh Kushwah @sardar5970
"Congratulations. But why New York? All will eat from India, earn from India, live from India, get popularity from India etc. but education from New York. I can't understand this."
Some Also Defended Navya
A user named Farzana Zahid (@AwwthenticRose) wrote, "Sad to read negative comments. Why can't people be happy for others? For those who are questioning about staff stitching it, Did anyone of you thought for a min that this is how many people earn their livelihood? This is how economy works."
Do you think netizens made a mountain out of a molehill? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
(Social media posts are unedited.)