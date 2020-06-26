Netizens Unhappy With Dil Bechara's Digital Release: Want Sushant's Last Film To Release In Theatres

Twitter User On Dil Bechara's Digital Release

One fan wrote, "This is not fair. We want Dil Bechara to release in theatres, so that we'll get a chance to make his last film a blockbuster as tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput," while another added, "I wanted it to release in theatres but the world isn't the place where our every wish gets fulfilled."

Fans Want To Honour Sushant Singh Rajput With The Last Release

Remembering his favourite actor, one Twitter user said, "At least one more... last time... let us watch him on the big screen." Another fan said they want to honour the late actor with a standing ovation as a final farewell, "Release it in theatres so that we can at least give him standing ovation for his work."

Mukesh Chhabra On Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara will also mark the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. In an emotional note, he recalled the late actor and said, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but I never imagined that I would be releasing this film without him."

Dil Bechara is based on John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars. The film will mark Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a female lead alongside Swastika Mukherjee. Saif Ali Khan will also appear in the film for a cameo.