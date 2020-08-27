New Chat Reveals Rhea Chakraborty Discussed Buying Drugs With Sushant's Staff Samuel Miranda

New reports have revealed new chats messages which claim that actor Rhea Chakraborty procured drugs from Sushant's staff members. The chats were made public by Times Now, and their report revealed some details about hundreds of messages between Rhea- Samuel Miranda and Dipesh. The conversation goes on from procuring natural drugs to consumption of hard drugs and giving it to another person.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. His untimely death has led to many revelations from Bollywood mafia to alleged drug cartel's involvement. The case is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau has joined the team.

Parts of the chats released by the news portal show a conversation between Samuel and Rhea in January 2020 exchange. Miranda texted Rhea, "Hi, can you give Dipesh Rs 17,000 for 2 bags of weed? 1 for us & another for him & he will transfer it to us," to which she replied, "Ya, we could."

A similar conversation took place in April 2020 when Dipesh texted Rhea, "Getting green for Rs 5K, 1 bag." Rhea then asked Dipesh, "We currently have hash, right?"

Rhea's Chat With Her Talent Manager Jaya Saha Dipesh reportedly also texted Rhea about a drug peddler who was in contact with them. The text read, "One of my friends called me said his Peddy is gonna deliver it her in Bandra it is the same stuff we get from our ped." Rhea texted, "Don't get for now." In a November 2019 exchange between Rhea and her talent manager Jaya Saha. The messages show Rhea thanking Jaya for some substance that was sent to her, "So glad you've sent this." Jaya replied asking, "Did it help at all?" "Yes calmed him down quite a bit," Rhea wrote back. Rhea's Chat With Shruti Claims Sushant Quit Use of Marijuana Earlier, similar conversation between Rhea and Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi were made public. Shruti and Rhea spoke about Sushant using marijuana. "He was to completely stop weed and he said he quit it since yesterday. He has gone off to sleep I am leaving for the day," read Rhea's text. More messages followed and Shruti suggested that despite constant medical care, Sushant was ‘still not healing' and a doctor should be consulted for further treatment. Rhea's Lawyer Dismissed Claims Of Drug Consumption While Rhea's lawyer has dismissed the reports by saying "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test," Vikas Singh, Sushant's family's lawyer said, "Sushant was a fitness freak, someone who believed in yoga and meditation. He never did hard drugs or had such a clandestine lifestyle and consumption."

