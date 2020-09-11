New Videos Of Rhea Chakraborty Show Her Consuming Drugs Along With Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea In The Video Can Be Seen Smoking Along With SSR

The videos now making the rounds on social media refute her claims of not consuming drugs. Rhea Chakraborty in the video can be seen smoking a rolled joint possibly stuffed with Marijuana or Hashish while passing it around to others in the room. According to a DNA report, the video of 2 minutes 54 seconds shows SSR and Rhea among other friends singing and playing musical instruments.

Rhea's Statement With NCB Claims She Did Not Consume Drugs

The unidentified person who is recording the video asks Shushant if it was charas, to which the late actor replied that it is VFX--Visual effects, which is applied in films to show the special effect of smoking. However, Rhea then says this is a rolled cigarette. In another video, Sushant can be seen singing Bhajan in an intoxicated state with a cigarette in his hand. These videos have led many to wonder if the actor was in fact battling depression or if he was conditioned into using drugs.

Rhea Was Arrested By NCB On September 8

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. His death case is being probed by three federal agencies- the NCB, the ED, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). While Rhea was arrested by NCB on drug charges, netizens believe the case is far from providing justice to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.