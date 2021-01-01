New Year 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor & Others Wish The Fans And Well-Wishers

The world is now celebrating the New Year 2021. After a tough 2020, we are stepping into the new year with lots of hopes and prayers. The new year celebrations of 2021 are not as colorful as the previous years, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has affected almost the entire world.

As always, the renowned celebs of Bollywood, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and others took to their official social media pages and wished their fans and well-wishers with some lovely posts. Have a look at the new year wishes of the celebs, here...

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The mommy-to-be took to her official Instagram page and shared some adorable still with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. "Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...❤️❤️❤️

2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings.

Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us ❤️❤️

We love you all...Happy new year 💪💪❤️", wrote Kareena Kapoor in her post.

Anil Kapoor

The senior actor shared some stunning pictures of himself on his Instagram page and wrote: "2020... a year of growth, new dreams, hard times and a lot more...

I am grateful for all that I have and grateful to be alive, surrounded by the love and support of my family and my team... 🤍

Looking ahead to everything that lies in store of us, all I'm gonna say is - Bring it On #2021! ❤️💫😎"

Kriti Sanon

Sonakshi Sinha