NFDC Film Bazaar Online 2020 Postponed To January 16 To 21, 2021, Alongside The 51st IFFI

The 14th edition of NFDC Film Bazaar Online 2020 which was scheduled to be held on November 20-24, alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2020 has been postponed to 16th - 21st January, 2021.

The change in dates has been made in line with the postponement of 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to 16 to 24 January 2021 which was scheduled to be held from 20 to 28 November in Goa. This NFDC Film Bazaar will be held in a hybrid format which will be both offline and online.

The Film Bazaar will be held virtually but it will include all sections usually held in previous editions.

Joint Secretary, M/o Information & Broadcasting and Managing Director, NFDC, Smt T.C.A. Kalyani said that, "NFDC Film Bazaar online 2020 has been postponed to January 16th - 21st, 2021. The market will be held alongside IFFI 2020 which has also been postponed to January keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation."

"This will be a step up for Film Bazaar as it will be more inclusive and its reach will be global. We are hoping the virtual edition will see more people as the fabric of Film Bazaar is intact", she added.

The call for entries is open for Submissions for Co-Production Market, WIP Lab (Fiction only) and Viewing Room (Fiction/Documentary/Animation/Shorts). Feature length fiction films in the rough cut are eligible to apply to both WIP Lab and Viewing Room.

About Film Bazaar:

Film Bazaar is the largest South Asian film market. It encourages creative and financial collaboration between the South Asian and International film communities.

Created and organized by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Film Bazaar has evolved into South Asia's Global Film Market from its humble beginnings in 2007. Every edition witnesses increased national and international participation. Over the years, films such as Lunch Box, Margarita With A Straw, Chauthi Koot, Qissa, Ship of Theseus, Titli, Court, Anhe Ghode Da Daan, Miss Lovely, Dum Lagake Haisha, Liar's Dice, Thithi, Bombay Rose, Soni, In the Shadows, The Gold Laden Sheep and the Sacred Mountain, Moothon, Eeb Alley Oo, Amis, Laila aur satt Geet and many more have been through one or more programmes of the Bazaar.

Over the course of five days, Film Bazaar becomes a converging point for film buyers and sellers from all over the world. The focus is on discovering, supporting and showcasing South Asian content and talent in filmmaking, production and distribution. The Bazaar also facilitates the sales of world cinema in the South Asian region.

Film Bazaar is held every year at the Marriott Resort, Goa, India, between 20th and 24th November. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, NFDC Film Bazaar 2020 will be held online from January 16-21st, 2021

About NFDC:

National Film Development Corporation of India is the central agency established to encourage the good cinema movement in the country. The primary goal of the NFDC is to plan, promote and organize an integrated and efficient development of the Indian film industry and foster excellence in cinema. Over the years NFDC has provided a wide range of services essential to the growth of Indian cinema. The NFDC (and its predecessor the Film Finance Corporation) has so far funded / produced over 300 films. These films, in various Indian languages, have been widely acclaimed and have won many national and international awards.

