Nick Jonas Has An Epic Response When Teased About Age Difference Between Him & Priyanka Chopra

When Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Jealous singer Nick Jonas, many felt that they are a match made in heaven. However, there was a certain section of people who criticized the age difference between the couple. She is 37, while he is 27. While the couple has been dropping some major relationship goals every now and then, the age difference has always been a talking point.

Recently, Nick addressed the age difference between him and his wife Priyanka on a music reality show. When the Jumanji actor was teased by his fellow coach and singer Kelly Clarkson that she was a "decade older than" him, the singer gave an epic response by saying, "My wife is 37. It's cool".

Earlier, in an interview with InStyle, Priyanka had hit back at the double standard behind the criticism and said that no one raises an eyebrow if the man has a younger partner. "People gave us a lot of sh*t about that and still do," she said, adding, "I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it," the actress was quoted as saying by the magazine.

The actress even opened up about the age difference between her and Nick while speaking with ET Times and said, "It doesn't bother me. I think media gives trollers a lot more importance than we do. I don't think we as celebrities or public figures discuss trolling as much as you guys do. I don't want to change my life based on the opinion of 150 people and it doesn't affect me. I call it as lazy journalism because you are giving importance to people's opinions, instead of newsworthy news in the country."

Speaking about work, Nick and Priyanka are all set to produce an Amazon Prime Video show inspired by their own sangeet ceremony. Titled, A Week To Sangeet, the unscripted series will feature the journey of select engaged couples rehearsing for an epic sangeet performance.

The actress had made this announcement with an Instagram post where she had written that their sangeet was "one of the most unforgettable moments" from her wedding with Nick. She expressed her excitement to partner with Nick on this show which "celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding".

After a whirlwind romance, Priyanka and Nick had exchanged wedding wows in December 2018 as per Christian and Hindu traditions.

Nick Jonas Teases New Jonas Brothers Album In Making

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Stun At Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet