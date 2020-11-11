nick-jonas-reveals-how-it-was-to-be-at-home-with-priyanka-chopra-for-such-a-long-time

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been a curse for many, some found the silver lining despite all the chaos around them, and singer Nick Jonas is one of them. In his recent tete-a-tete with ET, Nick shared how he spent his quarantine days with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas at home. Notably, it's been almost two years since Priyanka and Nick got married. The duo tied the knot on December 1, 2018.

"I've been able to stay real creative, just working on a number of things, whether it's music stuff or film, television development and writing. But the biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri (Priyanka) wouldn't have had, had this all not happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years," said Nick.

He further added, "That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots. I think both of us also spend a lot of our time bouncing our ideas off each other. Having that support kind of built-in at home is such an amazing thing. We're actually working on a number of things together as well, so it's kind of a family business at this point."

Earlier, Priyanka had said the same thing about spending time with Nick during lockdown in the US.

Coming back to Nick, the singer also gushed over his newborn niece Willa- first born of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. "I have met her. It's, you know, Joe and Sophie's thing to speak about or not, but she's the best," said an ecstatic Nick.

