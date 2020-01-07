Nikamma: Abhimanyu Dassani And Shirley Setia Give Us Happy Vibes In This New Still

After his critically-acclaimed performance in Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Abhimanyu Dassani's next film is Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The young lad will be seen sharing screen space with YouTube sensation-singer Shirley Setia who marks her debut in Bollywood with this entertainer.

Another reason why the film is a talking point is because it has Shilpa Shetty making a comeback on the big screen after a gap of 13 years.

Today, Abhimanyu took to his Instagram page to drop a new still from the film. Sharing the picture, the Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota actor wrote, They say two wheels move your Soul.#Nikamma *5th June 2020* Your friendly neighborhood Nikamma 🙋🏼‍♂️ SuperFit Master chef thumka queen @theshilpashetty and #youtube sensation @shirleysetia."

For his role in Nikamma, the actor flew Turkey to master Capoeira which is an Afro-Brazilian martial art that fuses elements of dance, acrobatics and music. Talking about it, Abhimanyu earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "There is a lot of action in Nikamma. (Director) Sabbir (Khan) sir and I both were keen that I do all the action & stunts myself. We decided that I should learn Capoeira before starting the shoot. We traveled to Turkey specially to learn this fight form and it was an amazing experience. I trained with the armed forces there which was extremely engaging because it wasn't just fancy film fighting, but moreover real life protection and takedowns."

Speaking about Nikamma, he earlier shared, "It is an out and out masala entertainer. I get to do all the filmy stuff, the action, drama... it's a full package."

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2020.

