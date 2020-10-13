Nikhil Dwivedi Has A Funny Take On Vivek Agnihotri's Tweet On Bollywood Destroying Indian Culture

Vivek Agnihotri Talks About Bollywood Destroying Indian Culture

It all began when director-producer Vivek Agnihotri talked about how Bollywood is destroying Indian culture. He tweeted, "Can the public sue Bollywood for destroying music, lyrics, language, art, creativity, social fabric and culture of India?"

Nikhil Dwivedi Reminds Vivek Agnihotri That They Did Hate Story Together

Nikhil cheekily reminded Vivek Agnihotri of their own film Hate Story and wrote, "Sirrrrrrr You and I made #HateStory together. Bahut trolling hogi hamari shant ho jaao (we will be trolled a lot, calm down)."

Vivek Agnihotri Hits Back At Nikhil Dwivedi

Reacting to Nikhil Dwivedi taking a dig at him, Vivek replied, "But there are two difference Nikhil. 1. I won't sit quiet fearing trolling when I must speak. And speak only when my film is on release like Bollywoodiyas. 2. I realize where I was wrong and left the company of Hateful Hypocrites of Bollywood."

Gulshan Devaiah Also Reacted To Vivek Agnihotri's Tweet

Actor Gulshan Devaiah who essayed the role of the main antagonist in Hate Story, also reacted to Vivek Agnihotri's tweet and wrote, "Careful Good sir!! By this logic some idiots might try to sue you too for some of your "earlier work."