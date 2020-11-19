Nikhil Dwivedi On Shraddha's Nagin Trilogy: If A Spider-Man Can Exist, So Can A Shape-Shifting Snake

Nikhil Says We Are Equally Ready For An Ichchadhari Naagin

Nikhil told Hindustan Times, "I keep giving the example of Spider Man, which is about a college-going boy who gets bitten by a spider and jumps from one building to another. We are equally ready for an ichchadhari naagin. It depends on how you want it to come on screen. Eventually, it is a fantasy. If a Spider Man or a Superman can exist, so can a shape-shifting snake. Twilight is one of the most successful films; it is believable because we know it is a fantasy."

Nikhil On How Shraddha's Nagin Trilogy Will Be Different From The Previous Films Made On Shape-Shifting Snake

Speaking about how Shraddha's Nagin will be more contemporary, Nikhil shared, "Because Naagin was made in a certain kind of format in India, everyone is only remembering that. They think sapera been bajayega aur naagin dance karegi (a snake charmer will play the flute and the shape-shifting snake will dance), so how will it be relatable to the audience? I think that is jumping the gun because no one knows how we will tell the story. It will be very contemporary and they must allow us to show them what we have made."

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor Had Expressed Her Excitement About Playing A Naagin

The actress had said, "It's an absolute delight for me to play a nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It's like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience."