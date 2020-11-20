Nikhil Dwivedi Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says He Is Isolating At Home

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi revealed that he tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently isolating at home. He also told ETimes on Thursday, that his wife Gauri has tested negative.

Talking about his experience he told the portal that he has lost his sense of taste. "Yes, I have tested positive for coronavirus," he added. Nikhil who has produced several big releases in the last few years like Veere Di Wedding and Dabangg 3, recently returned to acting with Hansal Mehta's hit web series Scam 1992. Nikhil's performance was highly appreciated by critics and audience.

Talking about his acting hiatus, he had told Hindustan Times, "I was not offered good work. It was as simple as that. When Scam 1992 was offered, I felt it was something I could sign in spite of my function of being a producer. Had I been offered good work earlier, I would have still been acting. I was forced to turn to production because I had to do something."

Nikhil recently also made headlines for his tweet in support of actor Rhea Chakraborty, saying that he would like to work with her 'when all this is over'. He told the news portal that his tweet was a 'mark of protest' after Rhea was declared guilty on social media, even before the court pronounced its judgement. He added, "I truly believe that you are innocent until proven guilty. The guilt of any crime can only be proved by institutions which have been formed by the Constitution - law enforcement agencies and really speaking, the court of law. You and I cannot decide anybody's criminality. It is wrong. I saw judgements being pronounced on her."

Nikhil is currently gearing up for the Nagin franchise starring Shraddha Kapoor. He wishes to change Nagin's representation in Hindi cinema, and added that the new films "will be very contemporary and they (audience) must allow us to show them what we have made."

Nikhil Dwivedi On Shraddha's Nagin Trilogy: If A Spider-Man Can Exist, So Can A Shape-Shifting Snake

Nikhil Dwivedi Opens Up About Returning To Acting With Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992