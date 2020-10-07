Nimrat Kaur Feels We Shouldn’t Indulge In Gossip And Whataboutery; ‘Truth Should Be Intact’

Nimrat Kaur shared her opinion on the turbulent times that the Hindi film industry has been going through from the past few months, especially after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. From allegations of drug abuse in the industry to the witch-hunt of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, much has happened.

Rhea, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly procuring drugs on behalf of Sushant, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday (October 7).

Nimrat feels that these difficult times call for reigning back of idle gossiping and whataboutery, and looking at truth with the right perspective.

"As far as the turn of events in the past few months in our film industry, I think times are turbulent. But it is definitely not the time to judge any profession, not time to judge any human being. Everything has to be taken a look at with a proper perspective and the truth intact, not just idle gossiping and not just you know whataboutery," she said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She added, "I think opinions should be formed once there is evidence about what's going on and what's not going on. So I think automatically when the truth comes out and when there is substantial evidence to what really is going on and what's not going on, then we can figure out how we are going to form our opinions."

Talking about many issues that the world is facing at this time, Nimrat said, "I don't think any of us has seen such a difficult time in life, there is a lot of struggle and a dearth of positivity and inspiration around us. We are all going through a very difficult time right now as a culture and as humanity on the whole. Every day feels like a struggle in some way or the other. We are all dealing with it on a regular basis loss of life and livelihood."

Nimrat is positive that the dark clouds over the industry will pass over some day.

