Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged: Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh And Others React!

The Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case in December 2012 had shocked the entire nation, which eventually led to a major reform in rape laws. Seven years after that gruesome incident, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh, were hanged at 5:30 am on Friday at Tihar Jail in Delhi.

According to a report in Quint, soon after the execution of the four convicts, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said, "I hugged my daughter's photo and said, 'Today you got justice'."

As per a report in Quint, she also said that justice was delayed, but not denied, and added that she and her husband would continue their fight for justice for India's daughters. She was quoted as saying, "Our daughter is no more and won't return. We started this fight after she left us, this struggle was for her, but we will continue this fight in the future for our daughters."

Meanwhile, here's how Bollywood celebrities reacted to the hanging of the convicts.

Taapsee Pannu The Thappad actress tweeted, "It's done. Finally. I hope the parents can finally sleep slightly better tonight after YEARS. It's been a long long battle for them. Asha Devi 🙏🏼." (sic) Rishi Kapoor "Nirbhaya Justice. "Jaisi karni waisi bharni" Let this set an example not only in India but world over. Punishment for rape is by death. You have to respect womanhood. Shame on the people who delayed the execution. Jai Hind!," (sic) tweeted the veteran actor. Preity Zinta The actress wrote, "Finally the #Nirbhayacase comes to an end. I wish it would have been faster but I'm happy it's over. Finally she & her parents are in peace. #RIPJyoti #RIPNirbhaya #Justicedelayed #TookTooLong". (sic) "If #Nirbhaya rapists were hung in 2012 the judicial system would have stopped so much crime against women. Fear of the law would have kept the lawless in check. Prevention is always better than cure. It's time the Indian govt. takes steps for judicial reforms. #RIPNirbhaya," (sic) read her next tweet. Raveena Tandon "Hopefully we will see a fitful end to the saga.Justice after 7 years , delayed, is almost justice denied. May #nirbhayas soul finally rest in peace.Time to send these 4 to hell where they belong.#NirbhayaCaseConvicts." (sic) Riteish Deshmukh He tweeted, "#JusticeForNirbhaya My thoughts and prayers are with the parents, friends & loved ones of Nirbhaya. The wait has been long but the justice has been served." (sic) He further wrote, "Stricter law enforcement, harsher punishment & fast courts for quick justice is the only way to instill fear in monsters who even think of such heinous acts. #JusticeForNirbhaya" (sic) Sushmita Sen "A Mother's resilience 🙏 Asha Devi sees it through!! Finally some justice!! #Nirbhaya Dugga Dugga 🙏." (sic)

