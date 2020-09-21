Nobody Rapes Here: Payal Ghosh's 2018 Tweet Goes Viral After #MeToo Allegations

Payal Ghosh On Allegations

Recalling the incident, the actress had told ANI, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me."

Anurag Kashyap Denied All Allegations

After Kashyap denied the claims on his Twitter handle and deemed them as 'baseless', Payal took to her Twitter account to call out the director. She wrote, "People blame women for everything and post smash the patriarchy. It's time to stand with the women. Let them be heard. A voice suppressed is a generation of women oppressed. It's 2020. Come on, India! #MeToo."

Payal Will Be Filing An Official Complaint On September 21

On Sunday (Septemeber 20), the actress' lawyer, Satpute said in a statement, "Payal Ghosh has decided to lodge an FIR against the accused (Anurag Kashyap)." According to a report, the complaint was set to be filed at the Oshiwara Police Station on Monday (September 21).