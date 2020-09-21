    For Quick Alerts
      Nobody Rapes Here: Payal Ghosh's 2018 Tweet Goes Viral After #MeToo Allegations

      By
      |

      Netizens have dug out Payal Ghosh's 2018 tweet in which she dismisses sexual harassment claims in Bollywood film industry. The tweet has now gone viral after the actress accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct.

      Nobody Rapes Here: Payal Ghoshs 2018 Tweet Goes Viral After #MeToo Allegations

      Payal's tweet from 2018 read, "Nobody rape here, they try to take chance if you are not comfortable, walk away as simple, no need to make so much drama." A screenshot of the tweet went viral on social media as netizens began questioning her about the change of heart.

      Payal Ghosh On Allegations

      Payal Ghosh On Allegations

      Recalling the incident, the actress had told ANI, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me."

      Anurag Kashyap Denied All Allegations

      Anurag Kashyap Denied All Allegations

      After Kashyap denied the claims on his Twitter handle and deemed them as 'baseless', Payal took to her Twitter account to call out the director. She wrote, "People blame women for everything and post smash the patriarchy. It's time to stand with the women. Let them be heard. A voice suppressed is a generation of women oppressed. It's 2020. Come on, India! #MeToo."

      Payal Will Be Filing An Official Complaint On September 21

      Payal Will Be Filing An Official Complaint On September 21

      On Sunday (Septemeber 20), the actress' lawyer, Satpute said in a statement, "Payal Ghosh has decided to lodge an FIR against the accused (Anurag Kashyap)." According to a report, the complaint was set to be filed at the Oshiwara Police Station on Monday (September 21).

      Read more about: payal ghosh anurag kashyap me too
      Story first published: Monday, September 21, 2020, 16:58 [IST]
