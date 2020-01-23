Nora Fatehi’s Ponytail In Street Dancer 3D Cost A Whopping 2.5 Lakhs!

Nora Fatehi has set the stage burning in some of the music videos of her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The makers of the film have spared no expense to get things perfect, including spending a whopping amount on a particular ponytail for Nora. The actress revealed that they spent Rs. 2.5 lakh for a long and luscious ponytail!

Nora told IANS, "I got the ponytail custom made in Dubai while we were shooting (for the film)," adding, "Me and Marcelo (the hair and make-up expert) found a manufacturer who made the ponytail as per my request. We wanted the ponytail to be long and thick to give a fierce vibe during the face-off battle with Shraddha Kapoor."

"It was a very heavy ponytail to be wearing while dancing. However, I pulled it off because I felt the look added a dynamic vibe to the sequence, and I wanted to make sure I had diverse looks throughout the film. So, I went out of my way to do so," she said.

Street Dancer 3D is the third installment to Remo D'Souza's popular dance film franchise. Apart from Nora, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Prabhu Deva. Street Dancer 3D's songs 'Garmi', 'Lagdi Lahore Di', and 'Muqabla' are already a hit among fans. The film is scheduled for release on January 24, 2020.

