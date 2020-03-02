Not Only Bollywood, List Of Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Has Three Films Of Prabhas

Every year comes with a list of films that break the existing records and brings us a new success to thrive on, as the audience. Looks like, with the below list- the audience has not only loved Bollywood films but have loved films like Baahubali more with new records being created. With three big projects making way to the list, superstar Prabhas owns the list with 3 big projects, the only star to have three in a list of 10 top highest-grossing films that recently was released.

With a Pan-India reach and a fandom beyond borders, this does not come as a surprise. Check the list out!

1. Baahubali - The Conclusion - 1115.86 crore - The second part was the most awaited by the audience as it solved a lot of knots and was bigger than the first one. USP- Its pure revenge for the right reasons and to take back what was taken away by a plot! This movie is still an all-time favourite of the audiences because of Prabhas and still stays a blockbuster we all loved, breaking records.

2. Baahubali - The Beginning - 418.54 crore - This movie had taken the audience by a storm and the only question at the end was: Why did Katappa kill Baahubali? The audiences had loved this and were waiting for the second part eagerly. The trailer had already created an immense buzz and was in demand all over the nation where Prabhas rules the hearts.

3. 2.0 - 413.30 crore- Technology is surely a boon but sometimes it can be a bane and it shows how an old man seeks revenge- a Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer. It's a pure science fiction blended with an action movie and we also see Chitti in a positive avatar.

4. Dangal - 387.29 crore - Aamir Khan’s super hit and a motivational film, was based on the real-life story of the Phogat sisters and what they underwent in becoming the champions. The movie surely inspired many and the process is worth a watch.

5. Tiger Zinda Hai - 339.00 crore - This is yet another Salman Khan movie which was loved by the audiences and how it very tenaciously highlights the political issues and how its all filled with action and emotions

6. PK - 337.72 crore - A comedy delivered by Aamir Khan where he gave an amazing performance and the audiences had a great belly laugh and still enjoy the movie, taking on certain social ills in the easy and healthy humour.

7. Sanju - 334.58 crore - A story based on the real-life of Sanjay Dutt and character, purely aced by Ranbir Kapoor; the audiences loved and enjoyed it till the very end. The movie turned out to be a hit amongst all for its closest look at Sanjay Dutt’s life story.

8. Bajrangi Bhaijaan - 315.49 crore - A story on how a man crosses borders from India to Pakistan to take a small girl back home to Pakistan who has landed in India by mistake Salman Khan starrer won hearts for its beyond the borders narrative.

9. Saaho - 302.31 crore - A fresh on-screen pairing of Superstar Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor where the audiences loved the on-screen chemistry and the action scenes and also, marked the official debut of Superstar Prabhas in Bollywood. This movie was a PAN- India release and also, recently crossed overseas all the way to Japan and this is just proof of how the craze of Prabhas is just multiplying day by day.

10. Sultan - 300.67 crore - This Salman Khan starrer again was based on how a small-town guy becomes a national winner of wrestling and the movie had its own share of emotions and excitement. A sports movie purely based on wrestling.

